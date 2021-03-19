Missouri S&T to host virtual summer camps, need-based scholarships available

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Missouri University of Science and Technology will host eight summer camps in virtual settings for 2021, due to continuing COVID-19 safety precautions.

The summer camps will be held June through August and will include a combination of online interaction with hands-on activities the campers will do from their homes. At this time, no in-person, on-campus summer camps are scheduled.

For the 2021 season, need-based scholarships are available to qualifying campers for certain camps. To apply for a scholarship, register for the camp online at summer.mst.edu and elect to receive scholarship instructions and an application. Scholarship priority will be given to Missouri residents. The 2021 scholarships are provided in part by the E.J. Smith Endowment, TREKK Design Group and Missouri S&T’s student diversity initiatives.

The virtual Missouri S&T summer camps are:

-- Making Monsters, two sessions on June 7-11 for students age 8-11, and June 21-25 for students age 12-14. Participants can learn to make monsters while developing character personalities, practice habits and more through a combination of drawing and writing.

-- Nuclear Engineering, June 21-24. This camp for rising 11th- and 12th-graders will spend four days exploring the power of the atom and learning about career opportunities in nuclear engineering.

-- Jackling Introduction to Engineering, June 21-23. This camp for rising 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders introduces participants to a variety of engineering fields with virtual demonstrations and activities related to each discipline. Students will learn about what engineers do, what tools they use and how the various engineering fields affect everyday life.

-- Explosives Camp, two two-day sessions on June 28 and June 30, and July 7 and July 9, for students age 14-18. This one-of-a-kind explosives camp includes an introduction to explosives, its uses in industry, how to set up fireworks shows, demonstrations of explosions, explosive engraving and more.

-- Space: The Final Frontier, July 11-15. This five-day camp for rising 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders gives students the opportunity to use their math and science skills to design and construct a small satellite at home with materials provided by Missouri S&T. Throughout the week, video lessons will include satellite building and testing instructions, virtual laboratory tours, and interviews with aerospace engineering faculty and students.

-- Materials Camp, July 18-22. This five-day camp for rising 11th- and 12th-grade students gives participants the opportunity to explore the world of materials through interactive projects with materials supplied by the university, virtual tours of manufacturing facilities and a design competition.

-- Epic Storytelling, two sessions on July 26-30 for students age 8-11, and Aug. 2-6 for students age 12-14. Campers will create their own story through written exercises and dramatic performance.

-- Magic of Digital Art, two sessions on July 26-30 for students ages 8-11 and Aug. 2-6 for students ages 12-14. Students can explore the process of creating digital art through free software while gaining experience with graphic design, digital photo manipulation and painting.

For more information and updates about summer camps, visit summer.mst.edu or email pce@mst.edu.