WGU Missouri encourages K-12 teachers to apply for grant funding

WGU Missouri has issued a call for K-12 teachers across Missouri to nominate their innovative classroom projects by April 18 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding.

The call is part of the nonprofit university’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative, which aims to support teachers who want to expand their classroom curriculum to further engage students, but are limited by the costs associated with providing impactful educational learning. WGU Missouri plans to award up to $125,000 in grants to deserving teachers this year.

K-12 educators can request funding for any type of innovative classroom project they believe would provide an enriching classroom experience for their students – from books, supplies and equipment or technology to classroom experiences and field trips, and anything in between. To be considered, proposed projects must include a description, detailing how much funding is needed and how the proposed project will benefit students.

Projects can be submitted online at wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom through April 18. Teachers whose projects are chosen will be notified during Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs May 3-7.

This is the third consecutive year WGU Missouri is making the “Fund My Classroom” initiative available for teachers in Missouri. In 2019, the nonprofit, fully online university donated $10,000 to 15 schools across Missouri. And in 2020, awarded a total of $15,000 in grant funding to 29 classroom projects in Missouri and parts of the Kansas City, Hannibal-Quincy and St. Louis metro areas extending into Kansas and Illinois.

This year, the university was able to increase the funding for grants to $125,000.