Recent rains close more than 100 roads across Missouri

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH The Associated Press

MISSION, Kan. — More than 100 roads are closed across largely rural areas of Missouri as waters rise following recent rain, putting officials on guard as repairs continue on some levees that were damaged previously.

Scott Watson, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said the flooding "is pretty typical of what we see in most springs." It comes after 2 to 6 inches (5.08 to 15.24 centimeters) of rain fell over the past week in an area stretching from Nebraska down through eastern Kansas and into parts of Missouri.

"That resulted in quite a bit of flooding on the area tributary rivers, especially across Missouri, and now we also have had some flooding along the Missouri River," he said.

He said most of the tributaries have either crested or fallen below flood stage. The Missouri River, meanwhile, is expected to crest by Friday in central Missouri and by the weekend in the eastern part of the state.

Watson said levees are holding up and most of the areas taking on water are unprotected lowland and agricultural areas.

However, the Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association warned in an email Thursday that six levees along the Missouri River still have breaches from past flooding. The association said levee officials should closely monitor changing river conditions.