Fort Leonard Wood youth soccer, track registration open

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Registration is open now through April 9 for the youth sports and fitness track and soccer seasons on Fort Leonard Wood. Track is open to competitors ages 5 to 15, while soccer is open to players ages 3 to 15. Entry fees are $25 per player for children ages 3 and 4 and $50 per player for children 4 and older. Entry includes a team uniform top and a medallion. Sports physicals and health assessments are required to play. Players also must be registered with

Child and Youth Services. Parent meetings for both sports are scheduled April 13 through 15. Face masks will be required for all individuals not actively participating in games. Youth Sports registration can be completed at Parent Central Services, Bldg. 470, Room 1126. For more information, call 573 -596-0238.