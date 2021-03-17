Rolla High School announces February Superstar Bulldogs

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Rolla High School’s Superstar Bulldogs for February 2021 are in.

The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:

— Alexis Gillman, winner of the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Felicity Taylor, winner of the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3 Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Emma Lee Forester, winner of the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Tegan Bragg, winner of the Merle's Music Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Oscar Cheng, winner of the Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Ethan Weinbaum, winner of the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Lizzy Patton, winner of the Great Escape Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Palammi Walker-Hall, winner of the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Taite Meggitt, winner of the American Taco Superstar Bulldog Award.

Complete List of February 2021 Superstar Bulldogs:

Owen Akins, Adam Alderfer, Emilia Archuleta, Anne Bevis, Hailey Blankenship, Adelyn Bolich, Tegan Bragg, Ezekial Briggs, Reganne Briggs, Dylan Brown, Katelyn Campbell, Oscar Cheng, Keira Chrisco, Elizabeth Cook, Sean Cramer, Isabelle Crowell, Jackson Cummings, Alexander Dalton, Miguel Delafuente, James Elander, Emma-Lee Forester, Daniel Foster, Presley Fuller, Alexis Gillman, Cayden Headrick, Nevaeh Heck, Samuel Insall, Alexander Jackson, Trinity Jernigan, Gage Klossner, Addison Maynard, Colt McFarland, Taite Meggitt, Maxwell Mitchell, Faith Osborn, Elizabeth Patton, Bailey Pierce, Chase Ross, Ezra Sheffel, Wyatt Skyles, Emma Starns, Felicity Taylor, Palammi Walker-Hall, Riley Wassilak, Ethan Weinbaum and Lindsey Williams.