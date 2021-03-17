New dates for Missouri S&T livestream of one-woman show

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Theater students in Missouri University of Science and Technology’s arts, languages and philosophy department will perform “She Made Space,” a drama by Meredith Dayna Levy, in April. Previously, the event had been scheduled for mid-March.

The performances will begin at 7 p.m. on both Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3, presented live via Zoom. The show is free to attend and open to the public. For the Zoom link or more information, visit alp.mst.edu/news-and-events.

“She Made Space” is a one-woman show about Echo, a 20-something American lesbian tourist arriving in Paris at the turn of the 20th century. Following the path of publisher Sylvia Beach, writer Gertrude Stein and artist Djuna Barnes, Echo traces the steps she took toward embracing her identity.

"One-woman shows are very important in the theater world right now,” says Taylor Gruenloh, assistant teaching professor of theater at Missouri S&T. “To be able to have several one-woman shows on the S&T campus is exciting, especially with student performers and directors working in collaboration."

For more information about the performances, contact Gruenloh at gruenloht@mst.edu or call the performing arts office at 573-341-4185.