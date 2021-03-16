Phelps Health announces change to COVID-19 testing location

Beginning Wednesday, COVID-19 testing will no longer be offered at the North Entrance of Phelps Health Hospital.

Phelps Health will continue to offer individuals COVID-19 testing at the following locations, with no appointment necessary:

• Phelps Health Immediate Care Rolla, 603 S. Bishop Ave., Suite C, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 573-426-4411.

• Phelps Health Immediate Care Waynesville, 1000 GW Lane Street, Suite 150, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 573-842-4116.

Additionally, people seeking COVID-19 testing need to call ahead and schedule an appointment to be seen at one of the following locations:

• Phelps Health Medical Group Rolla (Bond Building), 600 Blues Lake Parkway, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 573 364-8822.

• Phelps Health Medical Group Salem, 1415 West Scenic Rivers Boulevard, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 573-729-5533.

• Phelps Health Medical Group St. James, 1000 N. Jefferson St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 573-265-8840.

When these clinics are closed, patients should go to the Emergency Department to be seen.

Please note the above locations mentioned are for COVID-19 testing, not vaccinations.

Visit phelpshealth.org to learn more about COVID-19.