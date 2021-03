RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Rolla Public Works will close 11th Street for HVAC work on the Rolla Police Department building beginning Tuesday.

Work will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and require closing Pine Street to Elm Street.

Rolla Public Works advises motorists to take an alternate route, and asks that motorists obey the signs and watch for workers.