Community Blood Center of the Ozarks holding Rolla blood drive

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 44 area healthcare facilities, reports a critical shortage of all blood types.

A resurgence in positive COVID-19 cases has caused a downtown in blood donations, with more drives being postponed or cancelled, according to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

With blood usage reaching levels not seen in recent years, blood is in critical need. Residents have the opportunity to donate blood Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at First Baptist Church Ministry Center, 801 N. Cedar St.

Participants will be automatically entered to win a $100 gift card courtesy of Kingdom Kia. Successful donors will receive a gray T-shirt with the inspirational message “Because They Need Me, I Give.”

Appointments are strongly encouraged for the blood drive but are not necessary. To make an appointment online visit https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.

Residents must wear a mask at the blood drive.

Masks will be provided to those who may not have one.