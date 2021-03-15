Central Region to host manufacturing virtual job fair

RDN REPORTS

Manufacturers across the Central Region seek immediate team members to fill a variety of positions at the March 23 manufacturing virtual job fair.

The Central Workforce Development Board (CWDB) & The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) has partnered with the Missouri Association of Manufacturers to host the Return Strong Virtual Job Fair on Tuesday, March 23, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. This job fair is part of the Return Strong series, continuing through 2021.

Though Missouri has faced record unemployment rates due to COVID-19, the Return Strong recovery plan helps Missourians get back to work as quickly as possible.

Manufacturing accounts for approximately 11.2 percent of the state’s private-sector employment. The Missouri Association of Manufacturers is a nonprofit organization representing the economic, political, educational, and social interests of manufacturers in Missouri. The manufacturing industry has added 17,324 jobs since 2012.

The virtual job fair overcomes geographical and time zone barriers by allowing exhibitors to interact with potential candidates in a digital environment.

Employers have the opportunity to find their next great team member. The virtual fair is a convenient way to support recruitment efforts and showcase companies through a virtual booth loaded with their company content and a chat function accessible from any location and device.

These virtual job fairs are more than just a place to post open career listings. Employers will meet job candidates through an online video conference, sharing information about their organization and specifics about job openings.

Those seeking employment will find job listings by industry, view participating employers, and will be able to join their “chat room” to hear more about their company and available job openings. Presentations about resume writing and interview tips will be presented each hour during the job fair.

For more information, candidates can visit cwdregion.com/virtualjobfair.