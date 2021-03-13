Queen of Love and Beauty crowned at Missouri S&T

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology student Dylan Volland, a senior in chemical engineering from St. Louis, has been crowned the 2021 Queen of Love and Beauty for the 113th St. Pat’s celebration in Rolla. She was nominated by Phi Sigma Rho.

Thirty-one candidates for queen were nominated by various student organizations at S&T. A committee of students elected Volland after a series of interviews.

Members of the queen’s court are:

— Princess of Peace and Happiness - Lexi Diffley, a senior in business and management systems from St. Peters, Missouri, representing Beta Sigma Psi.

— Countess of Chastity and Virtue - Brittany Benns, a graduate student in industrial organizational psychology from St. Louis, representing Sigma Nu.

— Duchess of Desire and Ecstasy - Dania Isidro, a senior in biological sciences from California, Missouri, representing Delta Sigma Phi.

— Lady of Honor and Devotion - Marion Pollard, a senior in mechanical and aerospace engineering from O’Fallon, Missouri, representing Sigma Pi.

The identities of the queen and her court were revealed during coronation ceremonies held on Friday, March 12, at an online event.