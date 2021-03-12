Missouri S&T announces candidates for 2021 Queen of Love and Beauty

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology is preparing for the 113th “Best Ever” celebration of St. Pat’s in Rolla, and the 2021 Queen of Love and Beauty candidates have been announced.

The candidates are nominated by various student organizations at Missouri S&T. A committee of students will elect a queen after a series of interviews.

The queen and her court will be crowned during coronation ceremonies to be held at 7 p.m. Friday online at rol.la/2021Coronation. Honorary Knights and Student Knights will also be honored during coronation.

The Queen of Love and Beauty, her court and the rest of the candidates will all have places of honor on the queen’s float during the 2021 St. Pat’s Reverse Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Rolla Lions Club Den and Park located at 512 W. Lions Club Drive in Rolla.

The 2021 queen candidates are as follows:

— Brandice Atherton, a senior in biological sciences from O’Fallon, Missouri, representing Omega Sigma.

— Brittany Benns, a graduate student in industrial organizational psychology from St. Louis, representing Sigma Nu.

— Dani Blackard, a senior in environmental engineering from Collinsville, Illinois, Representing Zeta Tau Alpha.

— Autumn Buesking, a senior in civil engineering from Washington, Missouri, representing Greeks Against Sexual Assault.

— Sophie Carnaghi, a senior in engineering management from St. Charles, Missouri, representing Delta Omicron Lambda.

— Sarah Elizabeth Davis, a senior in biological sciences from Kennett, Missouri, representing Sigma Tau Gamma.

— Kelsey Decker, a junior in mechanical engineering from St. Peters, Missouri, representing Theta Xi.

— Lexi Diffley, a senior in business and management systems from St. Peters, Missouri, representing Beta Signa psi.

— Dania Isidro, a senior in biological sciences from California, Missouri, representing Delta Sigma Phi.

— Haley Jenkins, a senior in engineering management from Poplar Grove, Illinois, representing Alpha Phi Omega.

— Maisie King, a sophomore in engineering management from Blue Springs, Missouri, representing Lambda Chi Alpha.

— Nandini Kumar, a junior in mechanical engineering from Orland Park, Illinois, representing Panhellenic Council.

— Kirsten Lee, a senior in civil engineering from Stilwell, Kansas, representing Engineers Without Borders.

— Megan Lenox, a senior in ceramic engineering from Rolla, Missouri, representing Kappa Alpha.

— Kaitlyn Loucks, a senior in civil engineering from Jefferson City, Missouri, representing Delta Tau Delta.

— Rachael McClaskey, a junior in nuclear engineering from Brookline, Missouri, representing Residence Hall Association.

— Lauren Michaelis, a senior in civil engineering from Kearney, Missouri, representing Kappa Delta.

— Gabrielle Murphy, a sophomore in history from Lake St. Louis, Missouri, representing Alpha Epsilon Pi.

— Marion Pollard, a senior in mechanical and aerospace engineering from O’Fallon, Missouri, representing Sigma Pi.

— Chloe Richardson, a sophomore in economics from St. Louis, representing Triangle Fraternity.

— Anisa Ripp, a senior in civil engineering from Rolla, Missouri, representing Student Union Board.

— Joey Schmaltz, a senior in mechanical engineering from Labadie, Missouri, representing General Delegation of Independents.

— Téa Thomas, a senior in business and management systems from Lake Lotawana, Missouri, representing Chi Omega.

— Amber Thrasher, a senior in geological engineering from Kansas City, Missouri, representing C.L. Dake Geological Society.

— Lauren Traugott, a senior in ceramic engineering from North Richland Hills, Texas, representing Pi Kappa Alpha.

— Dylan Volland, a senior in chemical engineering from St. Louis, representing Phi Sigma Rho.

— Shelby Wallen, a junior in chemical engineering from Rolla, Missouri, representing Lambda Sigma Pi.

— Melodie Wilcox, a junior in mining engineering from New Madrid, Missouri, representing 4 North.

— Caroline Williams, a senior in chemical engineering from Arnold, Missouri, representing Tau Kappa Epsilon.

— Deja-Shea Williams, a senior in ceramic engineering from Springfield, Missouri, representing Keramos Ceramic Engineering Professional Fraternity.