General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital’s COVID Vaccination Clinic updates hours

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, located on the sixth floor, is open Mondays and Thursdays to provide all TRICARE and direct care beneficiaries, and current Department of Defense employees with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mondays are reserved for the initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine; Thursdays are reserved for the second/follow-up dose.

Appointments are required and available from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They can be made by calling 866-299-4234.

For those getting the second vaccination dose, please bring the COVID-19 vaccination card provided with the first/initial dose.

For safety reasons, anyone who received any immunization within 14 days is ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The follow up dose needs to be between 21 to 42 days from the first/initial dose.

Visit the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital Facebook page at www.facebook.com/glwach for updates and additional details on future events.