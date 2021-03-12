First dose drive-thru mass vaccination clinic planned in St. Robert

RDN REPORTS

Jordan Valley Community Health Center, in partnership with the Pulaski County Health Department, Missouri National Guard, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, will be holding a drive-thru mass vaccination clinic for individuals included in Phase 1A and 1B: Tiers 1, 2 and 3.

The clinic is planned from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at 111 Carson Boulevard in St. Robert.

Event Details

Who can register?

Individuals in Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1, 2 and 3 of Missouri’s current plan for distributing vaccines. The state will allow vaccinating people in Phase 1B Tier 3 on March 15.

Visit https://bit.ly/2MqRCvk to learn more.

How to register?

First, individuals need to register on Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator site https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or call 877-435-8411 to get their 8-10 digit Patient ID Number.

Next, using their 8-10 digit Patient ID Number, individuals will need to schedule an appointment online at http://bit.ly/3t8wCJX.

Who is included in Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1, 2 and 3?

Phase 1A

Health care workers who may have direct or indirect exposure to the coronavirus and cannot work from home.

Long-term care facility residents and staff.

Phase 1B

Tier 1: First responders, emergency services and public health infrastructure

First responders, such as police officers, emergency medical personnel and firefighter, emergency management and public works, emergency services, and non-patient facing public health infrastructure.

Tier 2: High-risk individuals

Residents older than 65 and people 18-64 who are considered high-risk. Factors include, but are not limited to, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, sickle cell disease, and individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Tier 3: Critical infrastructure

Essential workers, such as child care workers, teachers and school staff, water and waste employees, energy workers, employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services, critical manufacturing workers, food and agricultural workers and elected officials in any branch of government.

What vaccine will be given at the event?

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at the mass vaccination site. Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for those 16 years old and older. It is not recommended for individuals who have experienced a serious reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to a prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components. For information on vaccine components, refer to the manufacturers’ package inserts from Pfizer. The vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. Individuals must plan to come back for the second dose of the vaccine on April 6 to develop the highest immunity level.

How to prepare for the event?

Individuals are required to register for the event. Attendees will be screened and approved according to the phases listed above. Residents will need to bring their photo IDs. Jordan Valley Community Health Center recommends individuals wear short-sleeved shirts.