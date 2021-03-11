Union, Missouri, officer shoots woman wielding crossbow

Associated Press

UNION — A police officer in east-central Missouri shot and wounded a woman early Thursday who aimed a crossbow at the officer, police there said.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in Union after police were called to an area just north of Highway 50 by someone reporting a suspicious woman carrying a weapon, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Three officers responded, and one of the officers shot the woman after she pointed the crossbow at police and refused orders to drop it, Union police Capt. Richard Neace said.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after being shot. Police did not immediately release her name or medical condition.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.