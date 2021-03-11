Missouri S&T plans return to in-person classes in fall 2021, extend test-optional policy

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology plans to return to in-person classes beginning with the fall 2021 semester and will extend a test-optional policy for fall 2022 applicants.

Missouri S&T has seen dramatic reductions to COVID-19 cases since last fall, and university leaders are hopeful that growing access to vaccines will make in-person gatherings safe by this fall.

“I am proud of the efforts of the S&T community to keep each other safe and fight the spread of COVID-19,” says Chancellor Mo Dehghani. “I know we are eager for the day when we can once again work and learn together face to face. That’s why I encourage anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated once they have the opportunity.”

The university is beginning preparations for a full return to campus in fall 2021 and will release more details of a plan by the end of the spring semester. The S&T Incident Command Team will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and share information about confirmed cases on the university’s coronavirus.mst.edu website.

In fall 2021 and now fall 2022, Missouri S&T will continue to allow incoming first-year students the choice of whether to submit their standardized test scores to the university. S&T, the University of Missouri–Columbia and the University of Missouri–St. Louis took part in a University of Missouri System pilot program in fall 2021 that suspended the standardized testing requirement for all first-time undergraduate applicants to any of the universities. The University of Missouri-Kansas City adopted a similar test-optional approach earlier.

COVID-19’s impact on high school students and their schools prompted this continued suspension of the standardized testing requirement.

“We are pleased to eliminate one barrier for students applying to S&T after what these students have faced in the last year,” says Chancellor Mo Dehghani. “This decision will benefit applicants while maintaining our high standards for admission.”

Students may still choose to submit ACT or SAT scores, and the admissions requirements and review process for those applicants will remain unchanged. Applicants who choose not to submit a standardized test score will be reviewed based on core GPA, academic coursework, and extracurricular and leadership activities. Applicants will also be asked to complete two short answer questions.