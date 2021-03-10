Rolla Community Development Department invites residents to review Schuman, Ber Juan Neighborhood plan

RDN REPORTS

Rolla's Community Development Department began work on a neighborhood plan for the Schuman/Ber Juan neighborhood in late 2019. A neighborhood meeting was held in October 2019 with over 100 residents in the area and other interested persons in attendance. A survey was later sent to every household and property owner – with almost 200 responses. The Community Development Department used the input to prepare a plan document that outlined the goals, issues, and action steps which will all work to lead to help guide future actions.

Neighborhood residents and property owners are invited to review the plan document's draft on the city of Rolla website: https://www.rollacity.org/covid19/cd-form.html.

The document will be available for review and comment for many weeks. The document is planned to be revised, as needed, and presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council later this year.

The plan addresses many topics related to crime and property maintenance as well as a potential trail, sidewalk and road projects. According to Rolla City Planner Tom Coots, realizing the plan's goals will require much additional work. Success will depend on continued efforts and community support.