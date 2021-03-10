Community COVID-19 testing schedule March 8 - March 21

Staff Reports

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services continues to offer free COVID-19 testing to area residents. Residents who would like to receive a COVID-19 test should visit the department’s website at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest for a listing of events and a link to register. Residents are encouraged to visit this website frequently as new events will be added regularly. While registration guarantees testing, walk-ins to the event will be accommodated if registration slots are still available.

The following events have been scheduled for March 8-21, 2021:

— March 15, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Crawford Mace Supermarket, 20 N. Franklin St., in Cuba.

— March 17, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Your Community Health Center, 1081 E. 18th St., in Rolla.