ABLE Senior Center March activities, fundraiser

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

ABLE Senior Center’s March activities and senior lunch fundraiser.

Cards for seniors: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 17, 24, 31 at Holloway House.

Birthday party for seniors: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10 at Holloway House.

Bingo for seniors: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24 at Holloway House.

Senior lunch drive through: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25. Cancelled if inclement weather. Rolla Nazarene Church, 1901 E. 10th St. Reservations necessary 364-4357.

ABLE Senior Center is hosting a senior lunch fundraiser on Friday, March 19, at 11 a.m. The cost is $9 per person or $8 per member. ABLE Senior Center is serving Mostaccioli, Salad, Rolls/Butter, and Dessert. Please call 364-4357 for reservations. The location will be at the Pentecostal Church Hall, 750 S. Rolla St.