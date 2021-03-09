Public comment period for Phelps County Hazard Mitigation Plan now open

RDN REPORTS

Public comment is being accepted until March 26 on the Phelps County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan update is available for review on Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s website, http://www.meramecregion.org/publications/. The 2021 plan update is located under the Hazard Mitigation Plans by County along with the county’s approved 2016 plan. A hard copy of the plan is also available in the Phelps County Clerk’s office, 200 N. Main St., Suite 102.

The plan's purpose is to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards. It is required that the county have this plan in place in order to be eligible for several Federal Emergency Management Agency grant programs.

Several entities participated in the planning process to update the plan, including Phelps County, the cities of Doolittle, Edgar Springs, Newburg, Rolla and St. James, as well as St. James R-I, Newburg R-II, Phelps County R-III, and Rolla 31 School Districts, Sho-Me Power, Missouri S&T, Phelps Health, Edgar Springs Rural Fire Protection District, Missouri State Highway Patrol and SEMA.

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission facilitated focus group meetings and assisted these entities in developing the plan. Following a public comment period, a final draft will be created and sent to FEMA and SEMA for review and approval.

Individuals who need assistance locating the plan or have questions, please contact Tammy Snodgrass at MRPC at 573-265-2993 or by email at tsnodgrass@meramecregion.org.