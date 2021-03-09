Missouri S&T students named Knights of St. Pat

RDN REPORTS

The Student Knights of St. Patrick have been selected to represent Missouri University of Science and Technology’s student organizations during the 113th St. Pat’s celebration in Rolla, Missouri.

The students will be knighted during a coronation ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, online at rol.la/2021Coronation. Honorary Knights and the Queen of Love and Beauty will also be honored during the coronation.

The practice of knighting students every spring can be traced back to the beginning of the 20th century, when Missouri S&T engineering students declared St. Patrick the patron saint of engineers.

The 2021 student Knights of St. Patrick are as follows:

— Megan Baris, a junior in civil and architectural engineering from Chesterfield, Missouri, representing Alpha Psi Omega.

— Tyler Bartholow, a senior in mechanical engineering from Grain Valley, Missouri, representing Sigma Pi.

— Katie Botonis, a junior in engineering management from Washington, Missouri, representing Delta Omicron Lambda.

— John Cumiskey, a junior in biological sciences from Wildwood, Missouri, representing Theta Xi.

— Delaney Durbin, a senior in civil engineering from Greenwood, Missouri, representing Chi Omega.

— Ben Dyhouse, a senior in civil and architectural engineering from Olathe, Kansas, representing Steel Bridge Design Team.

— Karl Fahrenholtz, a senior in nuclear engineering from Rolla, Missouri, representing General Delegation of Independents.

— Zach Fergen, a senior in information science and technology from Smithville, Missouri, representing Delta Tau Delta.

— Peter Jaegers, a senior in information science and technology from Ballwin, Missouri, representing Sigma Tau Gamma.

— Adam Koncki, a senior in chemical engineering from Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, representing Pi Kappa Alpha.

— Brian Lafser, a senior in history from St. Peters, Missouri, representing Alpha Epsilon Pi.

— Tony Luebbert, a senior in ceramic engineering from St. Louis, representing Delta Sigma Phi.

— Sierra Madrid, a 2020 alumna in computer science from St. Louis, representing Phi Sigma Rho.

— Daniel McMurran, a junior in engineering management from St. Charles, Missouri, representing Kappa Sigma.

— Amber Meyer, a senior in ceramic engineering from Richmond Heights, Missouri, representing Keramos Ceramic Engineering Professional Fraternity.

— Laura Monks, a senior in engineering management from Houston, representing Lambda Sigma Pi.

— Cole Phinney, a senior in civil engineering from Washington, Missouri, representing Kappa Alpha Order.

— Wyatt Pickett, a senior in computer science from Grand Junction, Colorado, representing Triangle Fraternity.

— Chris Rakers, a senior in metallurgical engineering from St. Louis, representing Beta Sigma Psi.

— Kelsey Robertson, a senior in computer science from Ozark, Missouri, representing Kappa Delta.

— Dana Schath, a senior in civil and architectural engineering from Shawnee, Kansas, representing Zeta Tau Alpha.

— Kayla Shy, a junior in chemical engineering from Pacific, Missouri, representing Greeks Against Sexual Assault.

— Madeline Skora, a senior in computer science from St. Louis, representing KMNR.

— Austen Solvie, a senior in computer science and computer engineering from Branson, Missouri, representing Engineers Without Borders.

— Graysen Smith, a junior in engineering management from Olathe, Kansas, representing Sigma Nu.

— Benjamin Tolson, a senior in nuclear engineering from Rowlett, Texas, representing Residence Hall Association.

— John Walkenhorst, a senior in aerospace engineering from Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, representing Tau Kappa Epsilon.

— Cody Wedemeier, a junior in information science and technology from Troy, Missouri, representing Student Union Board.

— Ian Williams, a senior in mechanical engineering from Blue Springs, Missouri, representing Lambda Chi Alpha.

— Joshua Wing, a sophomore in mechanical engineering from St. Joseph, Missouri, representing 4 North.

— Emily Workman, a senior in mechanical engineering from Rolla, Missouri, representing Omega Sigma.