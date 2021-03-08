Rolla Downtown Farmers Market hosting free easy Easter egg decorating event

RDN REPORTS

The Rolla Downtown Farmers market is hosting a free easy Easter egg decorating event on Saturday, April 3.

Area residents are encouraged to bring the whole family to visit the market and let the children attend one of three sessions, set for 10 a.m., 10:40 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. to decorate eggs, the easy way.

The event will be held during the market at the Downtown Festival Lots, near Rolla City Hall, 902 N. Elm St.

Although the event is free of charge, ticket reservations are required.

To reserve a ticket for each child for the time slot of choice, log on to the Rolla Downtown Farmers Market Facebook page or copy and paste the web address: http://bit.ly/easyeggdecorating.

Parents must stay with their children at all times.

For further information message through the market Facebook page.