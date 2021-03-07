Upcoming roadwork to impact travel on Route ZZ, Route 72

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Missouri Department of Transportation will close one lane of Route ZZ for roadside maintenance beginning Monday.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be repairing the shoulder between Route 19 and Route KK on Monday through Friday. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zones.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will also be performing roadside maintenance at various locations along Route 72 in Dent County.

MoDOT crews will be flushing culvert pipes and making ditch repairs between Route 68 and Route FF. Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Most of the work is expected to take place off the roadway. Crews will have advance warning signs in place to advise drivers of the work.

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic signs and give crews plenty of room to work. MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while this work takes place.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.