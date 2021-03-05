Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild displays winter challenge quilts

RDN REPORTS

Like many organizations, meetings have been placed on hold until the Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild can safely gather together again; however, the guild has stayed in touch through Zoom and email and again this year participated in their annual Winter Challenge.

This year’s challenge was to create a quilt, any size, using yellow as the prominent color.

During the winter months, the members work on their quilts and then reveal them at their March meeting.

As meetings cannot be held at this time, member and owner of Uniquely Yours Quilt Shop in Rolla invited the members to display their quilts on her shop walls. Members and visitors may vote for their favorites during March. The display will continue to hang until the end of April.

Residents can enjoy the mini quilt display when visiting the shop at 404 E. State Route 72 in Rolla.

The Quilt Show for Fall 2021 has been postponed until Fall of 2022. Although the guild is not gathering in person, they are still accepting new members.

For more information about the Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild, visit their website at www.pieceandplenty.com.