Missouri S&T selects 2021 St. Pat and court

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Cody Goins, a senior in electrical engineering from Ozark, Missouri, will portray St. Patrick during the 113th celebration of St. Pat’s at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

St. Pat and his court will officially arrive on campus at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10. Following a procession along State Street in Rolla, the court will preside over follies at the Havener Center on the S&T campus.

The court will also participate in formal coronation ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, online at https://rol.la/2021Coronation. Attendance is free and open to the public. At the event, 2020 and 2021 Honorary Knights and Student Knights will be knighted, and the St. Pat’s Queen of Love and Beauty and maids of the court will be crowned.

The 2021 celebration continues at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, with the St. Pat’s Reverse Parade at Rolla Lions Club Den and Park in Rolla, Missouri. Attendees can enter the park at 512 W. Lions Club Dr. and drive through the park at slow speeds and see various displays and groups representing their affiliations. No attendees will be allowed to walk through the parade nor exit vehicles during the drive.

The following students are members of St. Pat’s Court this year:

Master guards: 1st Master Guard Sam Ross, a senior in chemical engineering from Fenton, Missouri, and 2nd Master Guard Keenan Braun, a senior in nuclear engineering from Buffalo, Missouri.

Guards: 1st Guard Benjamin Sitzes, a senior in environmental engineering from Farmington, Missouri, and 2nd Guard Mason Middleton, a junior in engineering management from Independence, Missouri.

Herald: Adam Robison, a senior in computer engineering from Butler, Missouri.

Page: Andrew Gallagher, a freshman in economics from Wentzville, Missouri.

Trumpeter: Aaron Ginsparg, a junior in ceramic engineering from Chesterfield, Missouri.