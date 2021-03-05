2021 Century Farm applications due to University of Missouri Extension

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension and Missouri Farm Bureau, Century Farm applications are due on May 1, 2021. Late applications are not accepted so interested families must have the application and documentation turned in by this date.

In order to qualify to be a Century Farm, families must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years or more as of Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be though children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews and nieces, including through marriage or adoption, and the present farm shall consist of no less than 40 acres of the original land and shall make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

Applications can be found online on the University of Missouri Extension website or by calling Kelsie Lineback at the Maries County Extension office to receive an application by mail. A fee of $120 is required to cover processing costs, one certificate, a booklet and one two-sided metal sign for each approved farm. Maries County Century Farm Families will be recognized in October throughout the county with community wide exhibits on each farm as well as an article in the newspaper featuring each family.

To receive an application in the mail please call the Maries County Extension office at 573-422-3359 ext. 1125.