RDN REPORTS

The Warm-up America afghans for charity program continues in 2021 as a take out event.

Knitters and crocheters are invited to make blocks for afghans, which will be donated to local charities. Last year’s event was a wonderful success with donations made to Pregnancy Resource Center, The Russel House and families impacted by house fires.

Needle workers may pick up bags with yarn, patterns and size templates at Uniquely Yours Knitting and Quilting Center, 404 E. Highway 72 in Rolla. Any amount of help is greatly appreciated. For curb-side take out service please call 573-364-2070. For information about the Warm-up America Program call Martha at 573-762-3882.