S&T student recognized as national leader among peers at civil engineering colleges

The American Society of Civil Engineering (ASCE) has named Erin Bereyso as one of its 2021 New Faces of Civil Engineering–College. Bereyso is a senior in civil engineering with an environmental emphasis in a cooperative engineering program between Missouri University of Science and Technology and Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.

“I am just extremely honored and grateful for all of the unique opportunities ASCE and the Missouri State – Missouri S&T cooperative program have presented me over the last three years,” says Bereyso. “I also feel very thankful and lucky to have such great advisors, mentors and professors to teach and guide me throughout my undergraduate education.”

Bereyso, who is from Wildwood, Missouri, was nominated by ASCE student chapter advisor Dr. Sanjay Tewari, an assistant teaching professor of civil, architectural and environmental engineering (CArEE) at Missouri S&T.

“It is an honor for Erin to be a part of this select group of people from all over the world,” says Tewari. “Erin is a great role model in many ways. She participated in undergraduate research and is active in her community as a volunteer despite taking a full load of classes and working for an engineering firm. Our students are some of the best in the nation. I am really excited for Erin’s next chapter.”

Bereyso works year-round as an environmental engineering intern for Associated Electric Cooperative Inc. in Springfield. She has served as ASCE student chapter president and attended national ASCE meetings in that role. Bereyso also participated in the 2019 Environmental and Water Resources Institute’s World Environmental and Water Resources Congress where she earned second prize for her research presentation.

“I could not be happier for Erin,” says Dr. Joel Burken, Curators’ Distinguished Professor and chair of CArEE. “She has been a real leader in our program with Missouri State and has been active on our campus including participating in our 2020 Leadership Institute hosted by S&T’s Academy of Civil Engineering. She has helped demonstrate that all of our students can make the most of the opportunities provided to them and endeavor to achieve lofty goals.”

The ASCE says the 10 New Faces honorees represent the best and brightest students from campuses around the world. Bereyso received a $1,000 scholarship from ASCE and is featured on the 2021 New Faces-College website.