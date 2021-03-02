The Community Partnership welcomes new finance director

RDN REPORTS

The Community Partnership welcomed Ashtyn Kline to their professional administrative staff. Kline joined the team at The Community Partnership Monday, coming to the organization with a broad spectrum of accounting and finance experience.

Kline earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from Millikin University, in her hometown of Decatur, Illinois. She began her career working in various capacities at a credit union, then worked as an accountant for both publicly-traded and privately-held companies, before moving to Rolla in 2019. In her most recent role, Kline served as a grants and contracts administrator at Missouri S&T. In taking the position at The Community Partnership, Kline says she looks forward to working every day in a mission-driven atmosphere.

“I admire The Community Partnership’s mission of supporting children, youth, and families. I am thrilled at the opportunity to contribute to that mission,” Kline said.

Outside of work, Kline enjoys spending time with her boyfriend, Tom, and dog, Bebe, and likes being outdoors. She also serves as a volunteer advocate for CASA of South Central Missouri. When asked about her new position at The Community Partnership, Kline replied, “I look forward to working with such a passionate group of people.”

The Community Partnership is a nonprofit, community service organization, hosting programs for disadvantaged children and youth in our local community. An in-house created program, Capable Kids and Families supports children with disabilities and their families with equipment and community connections programs.

To learn more about The Community Partnership, visit: www.thecommunitypartnership.org.