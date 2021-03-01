Central Missouri to host virtual job fair

RDN REPORTS

The Central Workforce Development Board has partnered with The Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and Office of Workforce Development to host a virtual job fair on Tuesday, March 9 as part of the Return Strong Virtual Job Fair Series, continuing through 2021.

Though Missouri has faced record unemployment rates due to COVID-19, the Return Strong recovery plan is focusing on helping residents get back to work as quickly as possible.

The Virtual Job Fair allows exhibitors to interact with potential candidates in a digital environment. The Virtual Job Fair will be hosted from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Employers have the opportunity to find their next great team member. Through a virtual booth loaded with their company content and a chat function accessible from any location and device, the virtual fair offers a way to support recruitment efforts and showcase companies.

Employers will be able to meet job candidates through an online video conference, sharing information about their organization and specifics about job openings.

Those seeking employment can find job listings by industry, view participating employers, and join their “chat room” to hear more about their company and available job openings. Presentations about resume writing and interview tips will be presented each hour during the job fair.

For more information candidates can visit cwdregion.com/virtualjobfair.