Women’s History Month events to be held at Missouri S&T

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The community is invited to celebrate Women’s History Month this March with Missouri University of Science and Technology. Participants must register to attend the events online at sdi.mst.edu/upcoming-events. The following events are a part of the campus celebration taking place throughout the month.

-- Women’s History Month Kickoff: 11 a.m.-noon Monday in the Havener Center atrium, and 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Diversity House, located at 605 W. 11th St. on the S&T campus. Join the Society of Women Engineers to celebrate the history and cultural impact of women.

-- “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced” online 6 p.m. Tuesday. Student diversity initiatives (SDI) will host a virtual discussion surrounding voting featuring Nicole Galloway, state auditor of Missouri. A special award to be presented to Galloway following the event.

-- “Inspirational Women in STEM” online 11 a.m.-noon Friday. NASA engineer Dajae Williams, who earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering management from S&T in 2017, will share her experiences as a woman in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and her journey to NASA and beyond.

-- International Women’s Day celebration 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, online. Join S&T’s SDI, international affairs, National Society of Black Engineers, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and Society of Women Engineers to observe International Women's Day by celebrating women and listening to their stories and experiences.

-- “Suffragette” watch party, 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, online. Join SDI’s Netflix watch party of “Suffragette.” The film shows women’s fight for their right to vote in early 20th-century Britain. Film screening code and instructions will be shared the day of the event; registration is required. A film discussion will follow at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, online.

-- Equal Pay Act panel discussion, 6 p.m. Monday, March 15, online. A virtual panel of experts will discuss the Equal Pay Act and how to navigate earning equal pay as a female college graduate.

-- Safe Space Training, 11:30-2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, online. This training will provide an opportunity to hold conversations about the intersection of identities within each community while learning more about the LGBTQ+ community and how to support them. Upon completion, attendees will receive a certificate.

-- “Courageous Allyship at S&T” 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, online. This virtual panel discussion will feature faculty and staff and center on the topic of allyship at S&T. Tune in to see what an open dialogue with White and Black women looks like and how you can take the next step in your own journey towards having these conversations.

For more information or links to events, visit sdi.mst.edu/upcoming-events or email sdi@mst.edu.