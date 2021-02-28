Culvert pipe replacement to impact travel on North Outer Road 44

RDN REPORTS

The replacement of culvert pipes will require lane closures on North Outer Road 44 next week.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close one lane of North Outer Road 44 between Route H and Route FF on Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 5. The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zones. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route around the work areas or expect minor delays.

MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while this work takes place.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.