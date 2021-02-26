Truman VA to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at Waynesville VA Clinic

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for veterans eligible for VA health care in Waynesville to increase the number of veterans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Enrolled eligible veterans will receive a COVID-19 vaccination by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Saturday, March 6 vaccination clinic at Truman VA’s Waynesville Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 700 GW Lane St.

Enrolled eligible Veterans of any age may make an appointment to be vaccinated. Veterans must call 573-774-2285 to schedule their appointment.

Veterans unsure of eligibility status can call (573) 814-6535 to verify or to inquire about the possibility of enrolling by telephone.