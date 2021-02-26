Missouri S&T prepares for a socially distanced St. Pat’s celebration

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology will celebrate a socially distanced 113th annual “Best Ever” St. Pat’s in March, with many traditional events moving to virtual venues or held on-campus. Participation in all on-campus events will be limited to Missouri S&T students only.

Last year, for the first time in more than seven decades, Missouri S&T canceled its public celebration due to the emerging threat of COVID-19. As the global pandemic continues, St. Pat’s events will be held virtually or on campus and will follow the university’s COVID-19 safety requirements, including social distancing, face coverings and limitations on gatherings.

On-campus events will be limited to participation by Missouri S&T students only. In addition, visitors who are not Missouri S&T students will not be permitted in university-approved housing, including fraternities, sororities or Christian Campus House, during St. Pat’s Week (from Sunday, March 7, through Sunday, March 14). University officials remind students that S&T’s safety protocols apply to off-campus activities as well.

“We’re grateful that we are able to again celebrate this 113-year-old tradition,” says Missouri S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani. “I’m also grateful to the students who organize this annual occasion for planning events that maintain the festive spirit of St. Pat’s while employing appropriate precautions to protect our campus community from the potential spread of COVID-19.”

The campus celebration began in 1908, when a group of Rolla students declared that St. Patrick was the patron saint of engineers. St. Pat’s has since grown to encompass a full week of events, as well as campus traditions that begin in early March.

The schedule of public events for the 113th St. Pat’s celebration at Missouri S&T is as follows. More information is available on stpats.mst.edu.

– Monday, March 1, through Wednesday, March 3: Snake Invasion, an on-campus event. Students club plastic snakes with large decorative sticks called shillelaghs.

– Monday, March 8, through Tuesday, March 9: St. Pat’s Follies, noon-1 p.m. at the Puck, a campus landmark located in front of Toomey Hall.

– Wednesday, March 10: Court arrival, approximately 11:45 a.m. along State Street on campus. The court, portrayed by St. Pat’s Committee senior representatives, will officially arrive in Rolla. The group will move from 9th Street to the Havener Center on the S&T campus.

– Thursday, March 11: Gonzo and Games, noon-6 p.m., at various locations on campus. Gonzo and Games is a two-day game contest in which different student organizations compete.

– Friday, March 12: two main events

Noon- 6 p.m. Gonzo and Games at various locations on campus.

8 p.m. — Coronation and Knighting Ceremony, held virtually. Event’s website or video conference link will be available at stpats.mst.edu closer to the event. Attendance is free and open to the public.

– Saturday, March 13: two main events

10 a.m.- 1 p.m. St. Pat’s Reverse Parade at Rolla Lions Club Den and Park in Rolla, Missouri. Attendees can enter the part at 512 W. Lions Club Drive and drive through the park at slow speeds and see various displays and groups representing their affiliations. No attendees will be allowed to walk through the parade nor exit vehicles during the drive.

4-8 p.m. St. Pat’s concert livestream. This year’s St. Pat’s concert will be livestreamed and feature several performances, with bands being announced at a closer date to the event. A link to the stream will be available at stpats.mst.edu.

For more information on the events listed, see the St. Pat’s Committee website at stpats.mst.edu.