Host opportunities at Silver Mines, Council Bluff, Marble Creek

Mark Twain National Forest is looking for volunteer campground hosts for the 2021 season. Campground hosting is a fun and rewarding experience that gets people outside and serving the public. Three beautiful locations within the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District currently need hosts:

Silver Mines from March to September, opportunity for more than one host

Council Bluff from May to September

Marble Creek from May to September

Silver Mines Recreation Area is nestled next to the stunning St. Francis River. From gorgeous hiking trails, to fascinating historical sites, to whitewater kayaking adventures, here you will find a variety of excellent recreation opportunities. Hosts at this exciting location will have access to full electric hookups at a roomy campsite near the river. There is host availability for two qualified individuals at the popular recreation area.

Council Bluff Recreation Area and Marble Creek Campground are two more locations with outstanding host opportunities on the Forest. These sites will offer hosts a slightly more primitive experience without the added amenities of Silver Mines, but both provide impressive views with spacious host campsites.

If you are interested in hosting at one of these sites, contact Melissa Baechle at 573-438-5427 or by email at melissa.baechle@usda.gov.

Although campground hosting is a volunteer position, the Forest offers a small reimbursement/day for incidentals. Incidental reimbursement varies depending on sites, so please discuss any needs you might have. Host duties will include answering questions, helping ensure campers keep clean campsites and cleaning them before the next camper; cleaning restrooms and showers, taking water tests, and posting reservations. These duties may vary between recreation sites. In general, though, a host keeps the campground running smoothly for visitors to enjoy. Hosts for these sites must have their own RV.

These volunteer positions will interact regularly with the public, so applicants must have a background check conducted before being selected. For general questions about being a campground host, please contact Jane Mobley Forest Volunteer Coordinator at 573-208-9652 or by email at jane.mobley@usda.gov.