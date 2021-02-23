Westbound Interstate 44 utility repair work rescheduled to begin Wednesday

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Due to winter weather conditions, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will now begin repairing a fiber optic line along Interstate 44, west of Waynesville, this week.

Crews will begin the utility repairs about a mile west of Route 133 Wednesday, and are expected to complete the work by Friday, March 5.

One westbound lane of I-44 will be closed to traffic during daytime hours while work takes place. Signs will be in place to warn motorists in advance of the lane closure. Travelers will need to plan extra travel time, watch for crews and use caution in the work zone.

The Missouri Department of Transportation's fiber optic line repair work will complete a drainage and safety upgrade project along I-44 in Laclede County that began in March 2020.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about the project or other transportation-related matters, call 1-888-275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/central.