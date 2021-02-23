Rolla clinic for second dose of Pfizer's vaccine rescheduled

The mass vaccination program set to administer second doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in Rolla Thursday and Friday has been condensed into a one day event due to a delay in receiving the vaccine, according to an update from the Phelps Maries County Health Department.

Both days of the clinic will now be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Phelps Health and Missouri University of Science and Technology parking lot on 10th St. across from the Emergency Department.

According to the health department, individuals will need to arrive to the event at the same time as their previously scheduled appointment.

Who is included in Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1 and 2?

Residents can visit https://bit.ly/2MqRCvk to learn more.

What vaccine will be given at this event?

The Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer’s vaccine is a two-dose vaccine that was approved for individuals 16 and older. Local health officials said it is important individuals return for the second dose to develop the highest level of immunity. According to the health department, the vaccine is not recommended for individuals who have experienced a serious reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to a prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components.

For information on vaccine components, residents can refer to the manufacturers’ package inserts from Pfizer.

How to prepare for the event:

• Bring your Vaccine Record Card.

• Bring your Vaccine Consent Form

• Bring your photo ID.

• Wear a short-sleeved shirt.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department, Phelps Health and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are holding the mass vaccination event in partnership with the Missouri National Guard and Department of Health and Senior Services.