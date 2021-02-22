MU Extension to provide Zoom Child Care Provider training for clock hours

RDN REPORTS

University of Missouri Extension Human Development and Family Science Field Specialists are offering statewide virtual childcare provider trainings via Zoom starting Tuesday.

Training topics will vary each week.

Each class will be offered Tuesday afternoon and repeated Thursday evening of the same week to allow participants to choose the day and time that works best for them. Each class will provide two clock hours of professional development. Those interested must pre-register for the class.

Below is the list of upcoming classes:

• Feb. 23 and Feb. 25: Staff Retention through Organizational Climate

• March 9 and March 11: Taking Care of You: Managing Stress & Improving Health in Your Work and Life

• March 23 and March 25: Building Strong Families: Communication

• April 13 and April 15: Supporting Children’s Grief in Early Childhood Programs

• April 27 and April 29: Positive Discipline-Getting to Yes

Additional classes will be offered throughout the year.

The trainings will be Tuesdays from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For training details and registration information visit www.moworkshopcalendar.org or contact your local MU Extension Office.