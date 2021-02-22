Virtual job fair to be held Tuesday

RDN REPORTS

The Central Workforce Development Board has partnered with the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and the Office of Workforce Development to host a virtual job fair specifically for Missouri residents.

Job seekers can interact directly with employers during the job fair and learn more about opportunities within the state.

The virtual job fair is part of the Return Strong initiative, which has hosted several virtual job fairs since August, featuring jobs in healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, and more.

Though Missouri has faced record unemployment rates due to COVID-19, the Return Strong recovery plan helps residents get back to work as quickly as possible, according to Central Workforce Development Region’s communications coordinator, Sundi Jo Graham.

“This Virtual Job Fair overcomes geographical and time zone barriers by allowing exhibitors to interact with potential candidates in a digital environment,” Graham said.

The Virtual Job Fair will be hosted from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday and will offer employers the opportunity to find their next great team member.

According to Graham, through a virtual booth loaded with their company content and a chat function accessible from any location and device, the virtual fair is a convenient way to support recruitment efforts and showcase companies.

These virtual job fairs are more than just a place to post open career listings. According to Graham, employers will meet job candidates through an online video conference, sharing information about their organization and specifics about job openings.

Graham said this is also the perfect way to impress an employer without leaving the house for residents seeking employment.

Residents will be able to find job listings by industry, view participating employers, and join their “chat room” to hear more about their company and available job openings.

Presentations about resume writing and interview tips will be presented each hour during the job fair.

For more information, candidates can visit cwdregion.com/virtualjobfair.

The Central Workforce Development Region works to strengthen communities through workforce development efforts, including providing employers a skilled workforce and helping job seekers access jobs and increase their skills.

The work done to assist the mid-Missouri communities is a collective effort of the Central Ozarks Private Industry Council, the Office of Workforce Development, and the Central Workforce Development Board, along with numerous community partners.

Services are provided through four comprehensive Job Centers, four satellite locations, and an administrative office representing 19 counties in Central Missouri.

For more information, visit cwdregion.com.