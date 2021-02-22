Missouri S&T to offer in-person commencement this spring

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology plans to offer in-person commencement ceremonies for spring 2021 graduates. The ceremonies are scheduled for May 14-15 to honor Missouri S&T graduates while following COVID-19 safety guidelines. The university will also hold a virtual the ceremony for those who are unable to attend.

“Commencement is an important rite of passage for graduating students, and I am very pleased that we are able to plan this opportunity to recognize and celebrate the hard work of our students this spring,” says Missouri S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani. “I admire our students’ incredible resilience and ability to persevere through these extraordinary times.”

Students will be permitted to bring two guests to the ceremony at the Gale Bullman Building, located at 10th Street and Bishop Avenue in Rolla. All attendees will be required to wear facial coverings and sit in designated areas to maintain social distancing guidelines. Graduates wishing to attend the in-person event must register in advance. Those who do not wish to attend in-person may view a livestream on Missouri S&T’s Facebook page and university website. The university will confer degrees to all qualified graduates regardless of their attendance.

Registration information for students interested in attending a ceremony will be available soon. Those who sign up to participate will receive additional details in the coming weeks.

Missouri S&T officials also are preparing contingency plans in the event an increase in COVID-19 cases requires a shift to a fully virtual commencement.

The university will also continue to develop plans for 2020 graduates who wish to return for in-person commencement ceremonies and will share those details once they are determined.