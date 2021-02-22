Formal Rolla Cemetery pickup set

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

In compliance with the Rolla Cemetery rules and regulations, cemetery workers will be removing any fencing, all solar lights, funeral designs, artificial floral pieces, and any other decorations which are on the ground, as well as any others deemed unsightly, during a formal cemetery pickup Thursday and Friday. Family members may remove items themselves prior.

According to Rolla’s Parks and Recreation Department, this procedure allows cemetery personnel to rid the cemetery of old and unsightly arrangements, enhancing the appearance and longevity of Rolla Cemetery.

After Feb. 28, all solar lights, decorations, and structural additions of any kind not approved in the rules or with a required permit on file with the city, that are placed on the ground and not on the grave markers are subject to immediate removal. A complete set of the Rolla Cemetery rules and regulations may be obtained from the cemetery office, located at 901 N. Elm St., and can be found at www.rollamoparks.org/rollacemetery.

Formal cemetery pickup occurs four times per year:

— The last full week of February.

— The last full week of April.

— The last full week of July.

— The last full week of October.

Additional information about the Rolla Cemetery is available at www.rollamoparks.org/cemetery. Residents who have questions or concerns about Rolla Cemetery are encouraged to call the cemetery office at 573-426-6901.