Missouri S&T selects first time capsule contest winner

Missouri University of Science and Technology has selected its first winner of the year in the university’s time capsule contest. The 150th anniversary time capsule contest committee selected Emily Brickler’s entry of photos from Yo-Yo Ma’s and William Shatner’s visits to campus.

The photos will be included in a time capsule that will not be opened until S&T’s bicentennial in 2071. The photos will be placed in one of 10 3x3x3-inch boxes reserved for contest winners. The ongoing contest is a part of Missouri S&T’s 150th anniversary celebration and open to all public suggestions.

Photos of Ma’s workshop with students and a reception at Hasselmann Alumni House and Shatner’s post-performance photos with students will be included. Brickler, retired managing director of Leach Theatre at S&T, submitted these items because she says “it was such a great honor” for them to perform at Leach Theatre.

Missouri S&T’s time capsule contest committee will select one entry for inclusion each month until October 2021. All submissions from the public are welcome; get contest rules and enter online at 150.mst.edu/time-capsule.

The 150th celebration commemorates Missouri S&T’s history since its founding in 1870 and celebrates the university’s future. The university has produced approximately 60,000 graduates during its history. When chartered in 1870, S&T was one of the nation’s first technological schools and the first mining school west of the Mississippi River.

Missouri S&T’s 150th celebration events will continue through November 2021, which will mark the 150th anniversary of the first day of classes at Missouri S&T. The first classes were held Nov. 6, 1871, in the Rolla Building, which still stands today as the oldest structure on campus.

For more information about Missouri S&T’s 150th anniversary, visit 150.mst.edu.