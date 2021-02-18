St. Robert clinic for second dose of Pfizer's vaccine rescheduled

The mass vaccination program set to administer second doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in St. Robert Friday and Saturday has been rescheduled after it was postponed due to winter weather.

The Pulaski County Health Department was notified by the state Thursday that both days of the clinic will now be held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at St. Robert Municipal Center, 194 Eastlawn Ave.

According to the health department, individuals will need to arrive to the event at the same time as their previously scheduled appointment.

Will rescheduling the second dose of the Vaccine impact an individual’s level of protection to COVID-19?

According to local and state health officials, the slight delay will not affect the efficacy of the booster dose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the second dose may be administered six weeks after the first dose.

What vaccine will be given at this event?

The Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer’s vaccine is a two-dose vaccine that was approved for individuals 16 and older. Local health officials said it is important individuals return for the second dose to develop the highest level of immunity.

According to the health department, the vaccine is not recommended for individuals who have experienced a serious reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to a prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components.

For information on vaccine components, residents can refer to the manufacturers’ package inserts from Pfizer.

How to prepare for the event:

• Bring your Vaccine Record Card.

• Bring your photo ID.

• Wear a short-sleeved shirt.

The Pulaski County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are holding the mass vaccination event in partnership with the Missouri National Guard and Department of Health and Senior Services.