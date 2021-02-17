Missouri S&T theater students to livestream one-woman show

RDN REPORTS

Theater students in Missouri University of Science and Technology’s arts, languages and philosophy department will perform “To Bathe or Not to Bathe,” a dark-comedy memoir by Gwyneth Strope, this February.

The performances will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday Feb. 27. Both performances will be presented live to a virtual audience via Zoom. The show is free to attend and open to the public. For the Zoom link or more information, visit alp.mst.edu/news-and-events.

“To Bathe or Not to Bathe” is a one-woman show about a modern-day Ophelia, which examines a pivotal moment for two women as they discover what they truly mean to one another. Ophelia is a character from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” who goes mad from the actions of the character Hamlet.

"One-woman shows are very important in the theatre world right now,” says Taylor Gruenloh, assistant teaching professor of theatre at Missouri S&T. “To be able to have several one-woman shows on the S&T campus is exciting, especially with student performers and directors working in collaboration."

For more information about the performances, contact Taylor Gruenloh at gruenloht@mst.edu or call the performing arts office at 573-341-4185.