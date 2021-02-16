Youth center closes after employee arrests

Associated Press

WEBSTER GROVES — A behavioral health organization is shutting down its residential treatment facility in the St. Louis suburb of Webster Groves following an FBI raid and the arrests of three employees on suspicion of child abuse.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Great Circle didn't explain what prompted the shutdown but said in a news release that the closure "will allow us to fully focus on the other important work we do in St. Louis and around the state."

Great Circle is Missouri's largest provider of residential treatment for children with developmental delays or behavioral challenges. It has 13 residential facilities.

Police reports show that two women and a man in their 20s were arrested on Jan. 21. The reports say the arrests stemmed from an incident on Jan. 19, and list the occupations of those arrested as a teacher, youth care specialist and an intensive behavioral technician.