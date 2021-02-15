Rolla Environmental Services Department pushes trash, recycling pickup back a day
RDN REPORTS
rdnnews@gmail.com
Due to unfavorable weather conditions and for the safety of crew, Rolla’s Environmental Services Department is pushing back all residential trash and recycling pickups one more day. The department will run an additional route on Saturday to collect the normal Friday Route.
According to the department in a public service announcement Monday:
- Monday’s route will be ran on Wednesday
- Tuesday’s route will be ran on Thursday
- Thursday’s route will be ran on Friday
- Friday’s route will be ran on Saturday