Operations suspended Tuesday for Fort Leonard Wood personnel

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Due to current severe weather and RED road conditions, normal operations Tuesday at Fort Leonard Wood have been suspended for all personnel who are not critical and or essential — as previously identified by supervisors.

According to a news release from Fort Leonard Wood, mission essential personnel will report as normal. All non-essential personnel are advised not to come to work through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Administrative and safety leave is in effect and maximum teleworking if eligible and capable for Tuesday. Personnel should check with their immediate supervisor for more details.

All MWR Facilities to include fitness centers, child development centers and school age services will be closed Tuesday. Check the MWR web pages www.leonardwood.armymwr.com/ and www.facebook.com/mwr.ftwood for details.

The Main Exchange and Mini-Mall will be closed, and the North and South shoppettes will have limited operating hours from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Commissary is also scheduled to be open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Please contact them at 573-596-0783 for further details.

Appointments at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital currently scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled. Call the hospital line at 866-299-4234 for additional recorded information. The emergency room remains open. Harper COVID Screening Clinic will also be closed Tuesday.

Personnel are advised to check road conditions prior to travel, and adjust speed to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.

For current road conditions on the installation, call the SNAIR hotline at 573-563-4141, or visit the SNAIR web page at https://home.army.mil/wood/index.php/Garrison/weather.

Updates can also be found on the official Fort Leonard Wood Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri/.