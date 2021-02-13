Temporary change of venue for local COVID-19 shots

Phelps Health is temporarily moving its COVID-19 vaccination clinics from the 10th St. parking lot, across from the emergency department, to Rolla Church of Christ.

Beginning Monday and continuing through April 2, individuals who have appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine from Phelps Health will need to go to the Church of Christ, at 1303 Nagogami Road, in Rolla.

Phelps Health will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics by appointment only from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. And from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Appointments will take place inside of the church.

Individuals being vaccinated are asked not to bring additional people into the facility unless they require assistance to ensure that social distancing is maintained.

According to Phelps Health, the shot will be administered to a person’s upper arm. Individuals will be asked to wait 15 to 30 minutes and will receive a record of which vaccine they received before they make an appointment for their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

After getting the vaccine, individuals should be mindful of any side effects. According to Phelps Health, most side effects will be mild and go away in one or two days. If side effects worsen or persist, individuals should contact their provider.

Vaccine availability is dependent on the allotment Phelps Health receives from federal partners.

Residents can use the Missouri Vaccine Navigator to determine their eligibility based on Missouri’s priority phases by going to https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations, visit phelpshealth.org.