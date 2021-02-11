Phelps County Walmart pharmacies to deliver COVID-19 vaccines

Katie Kull Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

The state health department released a list of Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies that will begin delivering COVID-19 vaccines as part of a federal partnership this week.

On Tuesday, the state announced 31 of the state's 81 Walmart-brand stores distributing vaccines are located in southwest Missouri, with two in Phelps County.

The Walmart locations in Phelps County are:

• 500 S. Bishop Ave.

• 1101 W. Route 32

Outside of Phelps County in southwest Missouri, Walmart pharmacies are delivering vaccines in:

• Aurora: 3020 S. Elliott Ave.

• Ava: 1309 NW 12th Ave.

• Branson West: 18401 State Highway 13

• Buffalo: 1250 W. Dallas St.

• Carthage: 2705 Grand Ave.

• Cassville: 1401 Old Exeter Road

• Houston: 1433 S. Sam Houston Blvd.

• Joplin: 1501 S. Range Line Road; 1600 E. 7th St.; 2623 W. 7th St.; 2623 S. Maiden Lane

• Lamar: 29 SW 1st Lane

• Lebanon: 1800 S. Jefferson Ave.

• Monett: 855 E. U.S. Highway 60

• Mount Vernon: 500 W. Mount Vernon Blvd.

• Mountain View: 101 W. U.S. Highway 60

• Republic: 1150 U.S. Highway 60 East

• Webb City: 1212 S. Madison St.

• West Plains: 1310 Preacher Roe Blvd.

To check availability and set up an appointment to get the Moderna vaccine, people can do so at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine or www.samsclub.com/covid.

Before scheduling, people should make sure they qualify under state guidelines, which currently allow first responders, medical professionals, people 65 and older and those with the following health conditions to qualify:

• cancer

• chronic kidney disease

• COPD

• heart conditions

• organ transplant

• severe obesity

• pregnancy

• sickle cell disease

• type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

• intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.

Walmart and Sam's Club will be joined in Missouri by 21 independent Health Mart pharmacies in delivering vaccines across the state. (A list of those Health Mart providers was not immediately available.)

Those providers are initially scheduled to receive 18,000 doses and start inoculating people on Friday. However, the federal government expects that effort to ramp up over time as more vaccine becomes available.

“We are grateful to soon begin seeing these additional doses from our federal partners available to Missourians,” said state health director Dr. Randall Williams. “In conversations with the White House and our federal partners, these pharmacies were selected ... because of their accessibility for many Missouri communities and the trust pharmacies have built with their patients.”

This article originally appeared on the Springfield News-Leader: SW Missouri Walmart, Sam's Clubs to deliver COVID-19 vaccines