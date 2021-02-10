St. Pat’s Board inviting businesses to participate in 113th annual St. Pat’s Parade

Missouri University of Science and Technology’s St. Pat’s Board is inviting area businesses to participate in the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, which will be held as a reverse parade to ease anxieties related to COVID-19.

The theme for 2021 is “St. Pat’s in Paradise.”

To minimize COVID-19 risks to all parties involved, the parade will be a reverse parade at Rolla Lion’s Club Park, Saturday, March 13.

Parade Chair, Colby Rhine, explains that a reverse parade is where the floats and attractions are stationary, and spectators drive through the park. The park will be mapped out into assigned sections for all participating groups.

Rhine says each section will have enough space between the neighboring sections to have adequate distance from other organizations.

Each section will also have enough space to social distance within a person’s own organization and is strongly encouraged. Masks are required to be worn by all participants.

Organizations in the parade will not be allowed to hand out items to spectators, like in previous years. According to Rhine, this prevents physical interaction with spectators and keeps the cars moving through the route.

Rhine hopes that area businesses will join the effort and make the 113th annual celebration a “big one,” as well as join the St. Pat’s board’s 114th annual celebration in 2022.

Businesses that are interested or have any questions or concerns can email Rhine at stparade@mst.edu.

Parade Details

• Deadline to register is Feb. 26.

• Set-up starts at 8 a.m. March 13.

• Parade start time is 10 a.m. March 13.

• Tear downtime will start immediately after the parade ends at 1 p.m.

• Register online at https://forms.gle/9gqYKiWc3sPcmRTQ7.